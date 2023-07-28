It doesn't hurt to splurge during an extended vacation. After all, you want to make the most memories possible at any local attractions, tourists spots, restaurants, natural landscapes, and other offerings. Even then, it still doesn't hurt to save a few coins here and there when possible.

That's why Upgraded Points released a study looking at the cost of an ocean-view vacation in the U.S. Part of their research included looking at the most and least expensive beach towns.

Cedar Key, Florida was named the least expensive one in their findings! Analysts said the average price of a weeklong stay at this destination is $1,330. They also had more to say about this humble location:

"Cedar Key will run you roughly $1,330 per week for a beachfront house averaging $189 per night and a beachfront hotel averaging $191 per night. Cedar Key is a stunning beachfront destination and home to restaurants like Steamers Clam Bar and Grill, which features everything from snow crab legs to ahi tuna, and more."