Ford Recalls 870,000 F-150 Trucks Due To Parking Brake Issue

Ford is recalling 870,000 F-150 trucks because the parking brake could activate without warning while the truck is moving. The recall covers 2021-2023 F-150 trucks with a single exhaust system.

The automaker explained that a rear wiring bundle can come in contact with the housing of the rear axle. That could cause the wire to chafe and create a short circuit which can cause the parking brake to turn on.

Ford has received 918 warranty claims and three field reports about the issue. In nearly 300 cases, drivers reported unintended parking brake activation. While there were 19 reports of the problem happening while the trucks were being driven, Ford has not received any reports of crashes or injuries.

Owners will be notified about the recall starting in September and will be able to bring their trucks to a dealer to have the issue repaired.

You can check to see if your car is subject to a recall by going to nhtsa.gov/recalls and entering your 17-digit vehicle identification number.