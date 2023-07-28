Francia Raísa Responds To Selena Gomez 'Beef' Rumors

There's no bad blood between Selena Gomez and her organ donor Francia Raísa. In a new, awkward, video shared by TMZ, Raisa thanked fans for all of the birthday love, which she celebrated on July 26th. One of those birthday wishes came from Gomez. “Happiest of birthdays to this special human being. No matter where life takes us, I love you," the singer/actress wrote next to a series of throwback photos of the two friends.

In the new video, the TMZ reporter tried to get an update on where Gomez and Raísa stand. "There's no beef, guys," Raísa confirmed on camera. When asked if there had been beef and the two had recently squashed it, the actress gave the reporter a polite but stern, "Bye!" and closed her car door.

Gomez and Raísa were reported to have had a falling out last November after the former said that Taylor Swift was her "only friend in the industry" in her tell-all documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me. Raísa responded to the comment by commenting on a social media post with the quote with "Interesting" and apparently unfollowed Gomez on social media. According to TMZ, Raísa is following Gomez on Instagram again.

Gomez rang in her own birthday last weekend and celebrated with a lavish party that included fellow stars like Paris Hilton, Christina Aguilera, Karol G, and Sabrina Claudio. On Saturday, July 22nd, Gomez shared a heartfelt message along with a photo of herself blowing out candles. "I am thankful for so much in my life and one of the things I am most thankful for is the work we’ve been able to do with the Rare Impact Fund through @Rarebeauty," she wrote. "Because of YOU we’ve been able to raise awareness and increase access to mental health services for young people. This is my true passion in life."