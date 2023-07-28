Illinois French Restaurant Named Most Expensive Place To Eat In The State

Sometimes, food is the event. The most expensive restaurant in Illinois exists for when you want to put the spotlight on the dining experience. The food served at this fine establishment is known for being so rich and delectable that patrons and critics continue to come back for more. If you're in the mood to treat yourself with an exquisite meal and don't care about the price, look no further than the most expensive restaurant in the entire state:

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the most expensive place to eat in all of Illinois is Brindille located in Chicago.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the most expensive place to eat in Illinois:

"Chicago’s renowned dining scene includes some spectacular (and spectacularly expensive) tasting menus, allowing chefs to showcase seasonal ingredients with flair. Beautiful Brindille sticks with classic à la carte options, with fine French cuisine like the boneless rib-eye with hedgehog mushrooms and shallot Bordelaise – the priciest main at $98. It isn’t the most expensive thing on offer here, though. That gilded, diamond-encrusted crown goes to the Beluga Hybrid Reserve Caviar, $275 for just over 1oz."

