Lil Xan Loves To Perform While He's Sober And His New Music Proves It

You also got something else that's in the works. You’ve got a new project coming?



We got a whole new project. A new EP is coming out, man. I don't even think I know the name of that project yet, to be honest. That project is gonna have a couple of love letters to the old stuff, but the selling point for me is it's gonna be a lot of “NODA”, a lot of new stuff that's not even like “NODA,” a lot more instruments, a lot more guitars, pianos and violins. I could have made this project back then, but I'm glad that finally everything has come again, full circle. This EP is like seven, eight songs and most of it is original new stuff that people haven't heard. And it's real special, man, you know, f**king however it does, I don't care, bro. I just wanna give people this f**king project.



It sounds like it's definitely gonna be a change from anything you've ever served up.



Oh, definitely something different. That's the exciting part.



Now you've done a lot of healing within the past year. What are some specific moments that really helped you push through your recovery?



It was so f**king bad, man. I had this conversation with a lot of people where I'm like, dude, I don't know how I'm still alive. My mom doesn't know how I'm still alive. A lot of people don't know it was that bad, you know? For the first time I just went full cold-turkey and had a bunch of seizures. The seizures were obviously a big wake up call because that felt like a near death experience. It was the seizures. I had a few of 'em and they're not too fun. So I was like, I don't really wanna go through this again, you know? And so I went cold-turkey like for a month. Then I went to a detox program because I was still pretty bad. Shout out to all the good ones out there, man. They really helped me out. They had me on therapy sessions and the right type of medicine to help me get off. So just stuff like that.



Glad that your so focused on your recovery. I know that you have a plans to hit the road again.



Yeah, we're putting together a 10 city run right now. Everything is coming together right now. By September - October we should be hitting the road, I believe. We probably might do some of the shows with the live instruments again too. It's gonna be fun. We're gonna do little smaller intimate venues to start it off. And then we're gonna do a few shows after the tour that are bigger venues. It's exciting, man. I finally get to try to add production value to this, which I didn't get to do before. I could have done before. I just wasn't focused on it. So now I'm in a place where we can add and make this shows fun, like, an actual fun experience. I feel like I get to f**king be an artist now, you know what I mean? It's a fun time, man. It's gonna be good. I'm excited to get back on the road.



It definitely sounds like you're back in it for real this time.



100%



What do you have to say to your fans who have either stuck by your side this whole time or have maybe switched sides because you know, of all the stuff that you've gone through. What do you have to say to them before you drop the project and get started with the tour?



Something that I've said kind of similar before is that I feel very appreciative of them for letting me take the time off that I needed to get better. That's wonderful, like the fandom’s still there. I f**king love them to death. Even at the show we just did, people were wearing merch that we used to sell five, six years ago. I forget. I have fans that like what I do as an artist and, and I just love them to death, man. I had a couple people cry still when they meet me. I don't know, man, I wanna cry damn near sometimes when I meet them, you know? I love you guys. Just the type of support that I feel sometimes just from the people man is amazing. Sometimes I'll just be walking down the street and I just say, what's up to random people. I don't know who the f**k they are, but they say “what's up” to me. It's a good feeling, man. I wouldn't be here without the fans and, and again, going back to the show we just did. It felt like they were very welcoming. It was like a welcome back show almost, you know? This is just the beginning. I'm excited to really give him the whole f**king cake. That's what I'm excited for. I wouldn't be here without the fans and I'm very appreciative of the fans.

