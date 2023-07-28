Major Update On Aaron Judge's Injury Status

By Jason Hall

July 28, 2023

New York Yankees v Boston Red Sox - Game One
Photo: Getty Images

New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge was activated prior to Friday's (July 28) game against the Baltimore Orioles, MLB.com reports.

Judge, 30, the reigning American League Most Valuable Player, has been inactive since crashing into a wall at Dodgers stadium while making an out, which resulted in a ligament tear in his right big toe, on June 3. The Yankees optioned infielder Oswald Peraza to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to make room for Judge on their active roster.

Judge was hitting for a .291 average, .404 on-base percentage and a .674 slugging percentage with 19 home runs and 40 RBIs during his 49 appearances prior to his injury. The Yankees have struggled in the captain's absence, dropping to last place in the American League East Division standings and going 5-6 through their first 11 games of the second half of the 2023 MLB season.

In December, Judge was named as the Yankees' first captain since Hall of Famer Derek Jeter retired after the 2014 season upon re-signing with the franchise

"In my heart, I knew where I wanted to be, but this process was a valuable lesson," Judge said via ESPN. "It helped me come to a clear answer that I belong in New York."

The 30-year-old slugger hit an American League record 62 home runs and league-leading 131 RBIs, as well as hit for a .311 average, during his MVP season in 2022.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.