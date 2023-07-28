Michigan Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Wings In The Entire State

You simply cannot go wrong with a plate of delicious chicken wings! Chicken wings are an American delicacy known to be served with a variety of dipping sauces and sides. Bite into a juicy, saucy chicken wing paired with a cool, crisp celery stalk, savory french fries, or refreshing coleslaw. Regardless of what you choose to pair your chicken wings with or dip them in, there is one restaurant in Michigan known for serving the best wings around!

According to a list compiled by Tasting Table, the best chicken wings in Michigan are the original Doozy dry rub boneless wings served at Wing Doozy located in Wyoming and Hudsonville.

Here's what Tasting Table had to say about the restaurant that serves the best chicken wings in the entire state:

"West Michigan's Wing Doozy prides itself on serving fresh, generously-sized wings with all of the traditional fixins, but if you want to opt for something outside the wing box, try the boneless bites. Wing Doozy's boneless wings are 100% white meat chicken breast and coated with the same beautiful blend of spices and sauces that you can get with the traditional wings. While some wing connoisseurs will scoff at the idea of boneless wings, Wing Doozy does them right by making sure that the flavor is on point."

