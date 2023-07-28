Minnesota Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Wings In The Entire State

By Logan DeLoye

July 28, 2023

Spicy Deep Fried Breaded Chicken Wings
Photo: Moment RF

You simply cannot go wrong with a plate of delicious chicken wings! Chicken wings are an American delicacy known to be served with a variety of dipping sauces and sides. Bite into a juicy, saucy chicken wing paired with a cool, crisp celery stalk, savory french fries, or refreshing coleslaw. Regardless of what you choose to pair your chicken wings with or dip them in, there is one restaurant in Minnesota known for serving the best wings around!

According to a list compiled by Mashed, the best chicken wings in all of Minnesota are the Goat's Blood Wings served at D-Spot in Oakdale.

Here's what Mashed had to say about the restaurant that serves the best chicken wings in the entire state:

"D-Spot is the spot to visit in Minnesota if your goal is to find the wings that are the best in the entire state. Located in the city of Oakdale just outside of St. Paul, D-Spot has more than 50 flavors of wings, including Huckleberry Finn (blueberries, BBQ sauce, and honey), French Toast (cinnamon, powdered sugar, and maple syrup), and the super spicy Black Venom. If you require the best, however, go with the Goat's Blood Wings with red curry, goat's cheese, and tomato sauce. It may sound odd, but it tastes amazing."

For a continued list of the best chicken wings across the country visit mashed.com.

