Naked Sexual Predator Harassing Women Hiking Along Colorado Trails

Authorities in Colorado are warning female hikers to be on alert for a sexual predator who has been harassing women who are hiking alone.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said they have received multiple reports about the man, who is sometimes naked, dating back to April. The attacks have occurred in Flying J Ranch Park in Conifer and Alderfer Three Sisters Park in Evergreen.

Officials said that with each encounter, the suspect became more brazen. In the first incident, which occurred on April 3, the naked suspect grabbed a woman's butt and then disappeared into the woods. The next reported incident was on June 13, when the suspect approached a woman and began touching himself sexually.

Just over a month later, on July 18, the suspect reportedly groped two women and harassed a third. On July 24, he attacked a woman while masturbating and tried to rip off her clothes.

Officials said that the man, who is in his 20 or 30s, disappeared into the woods before officers arrived.

The Sheriff's Office advised women not to hike alone and tell others where they are going. Authorities are asking the public for help identifying the suspect and any other victims. If you have any information, you can call the sheriff's office at 303-271-0211