Nebraska Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Wings In The Entire State

You simply cannot go wrong with a plate of delicious chicken wings! Chicken wings are an American delicacy known to be served with a variety of dipping sauces and sides. Bite into a juicy, saucy chicken wing paired with a cool, crisp celery stalk, savory french fries, or refreshing coleslaw. Regardless of what you choose to pair your chicken wings with or dip them in, there is one restaurant in Nebraska known for serving the best wings around!

According to a list compiled by Mashed, the best chicken wings in all of Nebraska are the Buck Nasty Hot Wings served at Chicken Coop in Kearney and Grand Island.

Here's what Mashed had to say about the restaurant that serves the best chicken wings in the entire state:

"In the race for the preeminent wings in all of Nebraska, the wings at Chicken Coop win first place. Chicken Coop, with locations in Kearney and Grand Island, has a multitude of wing flavors including Jack Sauce, Pepper Teriyaki, and Jalapeno Garlic. Although those flavors are really, really good, the best wings are the Buck Nasty Hot Wings. These things are spicy, but you won't be able to stop yourself from reaching for the next wing."

