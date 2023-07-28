Pennsylvania Steakhouse Named Most Expensive Place To Eat In The State

Sometimes, food is the event. The most expensive restaurant in Pennsylvania exists for when you want to put the spotlight on the dining experience. The food served at this fine establishment is known for being so rich and delectable that patrons and critics continue to come back for more. If you're in the mood to treat yourself with an exquisite meal and don't care about the price, look no further than the most expensive restaurant in the entire state:

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the most expensive place to eat in all of Pennsylvania is Barclay Prime located in Philadelphia.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the most expensive place to eat in Pennsylvania:

"Philly cheesesteak is, of course, the city’s most famous culinary creation, but how about a super-posh take on the fast-food favorite that costs a cool $140? The Barclay Prime Cheesesteak is the priciest main on the menu at this elegant, library-style restaurant in Rittenhouse Square. Mind you, the beef is wagyu rib-eye, the cheese is truffled, and it’s topped with foie gras. For an extra touch of luxury, it comes with half a bottle of Champagne too."

For a continued list of the most expensive places to eat across the country visit lovefood.com.