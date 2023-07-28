Saweetie Drops Two New Songs Ahead Of Her Upcoming Tour With YG & Tyga

Saweetie returns with two new songs before she hits the road for her first-ever headlining tour.



On Thursday, July 27, the "Icy Grl" rapper released her new single that will guaranteed will be used as a celebratory anthem for years to come. She teamed up with YG and Tyga for "BIRTHDAY," which arrives a few weeks after her actual birthday. Saweetie dropped the banger nearly two months before all three West Coast rappers hit the road for their "Str8 To The Klub Tour."



"Pull up in this bitch with my birthday twin (Yeah)," Saweetie raps. "Body's gonna body in a big body Benz (Mwah)."