Saweetie Drops Two New Songs Ahead Of Her Upcoming Tour With YG & Tyga
By Tony M. Centeno
July 28, 2023
Saweetie returns with two new songs before she hits the road for her first-ever headlining tour.
On Thursday, July 27, the "Icy Grl" rapper released her new single that will guaranteed will be used as a celebratory anthem for years to come. She teamed up with YG and Tyga for "BIRTHDAY," which arrives a few weeks after her actual birthday. Saweetie dropped the banger nearly two months before all three West Coast rappers hit the road for their "Str8 To The Klub Tour."
"Pull up in this bitch with my birthday twin (Yeah)," Saweetie raps. "Body's gonna body in a big body Benz (Mwah)."
Saweetie also dropped off her latest solo banger "SHOT O'CLOCK." The song, produced by London On Da Track, samples DNA & Suzanne Vega's 1990 hit "Tom's Diner" and has the California native dropping bars about knocking back some shots of her favorite drink.
"Tonight we're gettin' white girl wasted, ayy/Clique full off baddies, no basics, ayy," she raps on the track. "This gon' be an icy girl favorite, ayy/Shots got me leanin' like the Matrix, ayy."
Both songs serve as Saweetie's first official releases of 2023. They may appear on her long-awaited debut album Pretty B*tch Music. Prior to these bangers, she teamed up with Baby Tate for the Atlanta rapper's song "Hey Mickey!" She also served up her EP The Single Life featuring tracks like "Don't Say Nothin'" and "Bo$$ Chick."
Listen to Saweetie's new songs below and catch her on the "Str8 To The Klub Tour" beginning in September.