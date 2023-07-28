Stabbing Suspect Arrested After Posting Video Of Fatal Attack Online

By Bill Galluccio

July 28, 2023

A stabbing suspect was identified and taken into custody in California after posting a video of the fatal attack on Facebook. Authorities said that a person in Nevada saw the video and contacted authorities in Nye County. They provided officials with the name and phone number of the person who posted the graphic video.

An investigation led officials to San Mateo, California, where after three hours of searching, they found the stabbing victim in an apartment complex. Officials then identified 39-year-old Mark Merchikoff as the suspected killer and took him into custody about two hours later in San Jose, which is about 20 miles away.

Authorities have not determined a motive for the killing but did say that Merchikoff knew the victim, who they did not identify.

"While the motive for stabbing the victim is still under investigation, we do know Mechikoff mercilessly filmed the last moments of the victim's life and posted the video to Facebook, then fled the area," the department said in a statement.

"It's tragic, horrible. It's tough enough when we lose someone in our community. For someone to post a Facebook video is just hideous and horrible," said Officer Jerami Surratt with San Mateo Police Department.

