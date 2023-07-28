That Mexican OT Gets Chopped N Screwed On Viral 'Llama Llama Challenge'

The hilarious video arrived just days before he released his new album Lonestar Luchador. The 18-track album contains hits like "Barrio" with Lefty SM plus "Johnny Dang" featuring Paul Wall and DRODi. His TobiAli-produced track is inspired by the popular jeweler who's known for his grills just like Wall. The album also features fresh collaborations with Maxo Kream, BigXthaPlug and more.



“I’m excited to fuck ‘em up,” OT recently told SPIN about the album. “I put a lot of thought and a lot of work into it. I’m just overall proud of it.”



Shortly after the album dropped, OT delivered the visuals for track No. 5 from the album "Breannan." In the video, OT raps the song with a live band and performs it while he's turning up at a house party.



Watch his "Llama Llama Challenge" in full and listen to his new album below.

