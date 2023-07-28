Burgers are an American classic, an ideal meal for any outdoor gathering, neighborhood block party or family barbecue. No matter if you prefer yours loaded up with toppings, covered in cheese or served plain to let the burger shine through, there are plenty of burger joints around the state slinging out incredibly juicy and flavorful burgers, including one that stands out among the rest.

TimeOut compiled a list of the best burgers around, finding the absolute best bite in each state, including a flavorful favorite in Tennessee. According to the site, the best burger in the Volunteer State can be found at The Pharmacy in Nashville, with the site specifically calling out its cheeseburger. The Pharmacy is located at 731 Mcferrin Avenue.

Here's what TimeOut had to say:

"This burger parlor and beer garden is a Nashville favorite, with an expansive back patio, killer brews, including hard-to-find European imports, and a kitchen that turns out kraut-garnished wurst platters and excellent, meaty burgers. The Pharmacy's cheeseburger goes a step above plain old American cheese by layering cheddar, Swiss and Muenster cheeses and adding tomato and a swipe of roasted garlic aioli, all on a fluffy bun."

Check out timeout.com to see more of the best burgers in the country.