Burgers are an American classic, an ideal meal for any outdoor gathering, neighborhood block party or family barbecue. No matter if you prefer yours loaded up with toppings, covered in cheese or served plain to let the burger shine through, there are plenty of burger joints around the state slinging out incredibly juicy and flavorful burgers, including one that stands out among the rest.

TimeOut compiled a list of the best burgers around, finding the absolute best bite in each state, including a flavorful favorite in Wisconsin. According to the site, the best burger in the Badger State can be found at Kopp's Frozen Custard, with the site specifically calling out its deliciously grilled burgers that perfectly complement a side of its popular frozen custard. Kopp's has three locations around Milwaukee. Find your nearest one by visiting the website.

Here's what TimeOut had to say:

"This storied Milwaukee mini-chain, founded in 1950, is a favorite among kids and adults alike. Its smooth, creamy frozen custard is a summer staple in Brew City, and the ideal way to enjoy it is preceded by one of Kopp's excellent burgers. Griddled fas food numbers are garnished with your choice of sweet pickle relish, fried or raw onions, ketchup, Dusseldorf mustard, mayo, lettuce and pickles. We like to pile on the patties stacked two deep and add some gooey American cheese to it all."

Check out timeout.com to see more of the best burgers in the country.