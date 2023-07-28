Things Get 'Really Weird' After Illinois Uber Strands Rider At Gas Station

Things got "really weird" after an alleged Uber driver left a confused rider stranded at a gas station near Belleville in the early morning hours of July 22nd. According to KTLA, Kristina Caruso ordered an Uber to pick her up outside of a friend's house around 2:00 a.m. Caruso's friend, Katie Davis, walked her to the ride-share vehicle and Caruso shared a snapshot of her drop off location for safety purposes. Caruso got in the car and quickly realized that the driver was traveling in the wrong direction.

“It was dark, but the car looked like what was supposed to be picking me up. It took me a second to realize we were going the wrong way because it was dark out. I was in the back seat not really paying attention, and then we pulled into a gas station. She pulled up, and she said, ‘Your payment didn’t go through. Get out!’”

Caruso noted that the payment did in fact go through as she was notified of the charge before exiting. As she hastily got out of the vehicle upon request of the driver, she noticed two men waiting for her outside of the gas station. The men asked Caruso to get into their car multiple times.

Meanwhile, as Davis was tracking Caruso's location, another Uber pulled up outside of the friend's house where Caruso was picked up by the suspicious vehicle minutes prior.

“He asked if I was Kristina," Davis recalled, "and I explained to him, no, that another Uber picked her up and then dropped her off at this location. He said, ‘That was very strange — that it doesn’t show she was ever picked up and that she was still needing a ride.’” Caruso was able to leave the gas station safely and immediately opened an investigation to uncover the identity of the mysterious driver who picked her up.

Caruso was refunded for her ride, and the investigation remains active.