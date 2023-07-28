This Coin Counting Hack Will Get You Cash For All Your Coins With No Fee
By Dave Basner
July 28, 2023
Plenty of people wind up with piles or jars of change at their home, and thankfully there are machines at many supermarkets and big box stores that can turn the coins into cash... for a fee. Sometimes, those fees can be pretty hefty - like over 10% of total money you put in, so if you have $100 in coins, you only get $90 cash. However, one ingenious person on TikTok found a way to get the full amount in cash at the stores, but it isn't at the coin counting machine, it's at the self-checkout.
The video, which asks the question "Who needs a Coinstar machine when you have self-checkout?" shows a guy ringing up a soda, dumping his coins in the machine then canceling the purchase, only to have his money returned as bills.
Some commenters have been using the hack successfully, with one getting $60 cash from it, but others are saying it doesn't always work. One person stated, "They always spit my quarters out," and another noted, "You can only put so much change into them before it stops accepting any coins too. Like a $10 limit."
It turns out the coin trick is not the only money hack on the self-checkout though. A commenter suggested getting cash back at the machine, where there is no fee or a very low one, as opposed to getting cash at the ATM, where you could be paying $3 or more in fees.