This Coin Counting Hack Will Get You Cash For All Your Coins With No Fee

By Dave Basner

July 28, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Plenty of people wind up with piles or jars of change at their home, and thankfully there are machines at many supermarkets and big box stores that can turn the coins into cash... for a fee. Sometimes, those fees can be pretty hefty - like over 10% of total money you put in, so if you have $100 in coins, you only get $90 cash. However, one ingenious person on TikTok found a way to get the full amount in cash at the stores, but it isn't at the coin counting machine, it's at the self-checkout.

The video, which asks the question "Who needs a Coinstar machine when you have self-checkout?" shows a guy ringing up a soda, dumping his coins in the machine then canceling the purchase, only to have his money returned as bills.

Some commenters have been using the hack successfully, with one getting $60 cash from it, but others are saying it doesn't always work. One person stated, "They always spit my quarters out," and another noted, "You can only put so much change into them before it stops accepting any coins too. Like a $10 limit."

It turns out the coin trick is not the only money hack on the self-checkout though. A commenter suggested getting cash back at the machine, where there is no fee or a very low one, as opposed to getting cash at the ATM, where you could be paying $3 or more in fees.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.