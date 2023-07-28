This Coin Counting Hack Will Get You Cash For All Your Coins With No Fee

Plenty of people wind up with piles or jars of change at their home, and thankfully there are machines at many supermarkets and big box stores that can turn the coins into cash... for a fee. Sometimes, those fees can be pretty hefty - like over 10% of total money you put in, so if you have $100 in coins, you only get $90 cash. However, one ingenious person on TikTok found a way to get the full amount in cash at the stores, but it isn't at the coin counting machine, it's at the self-checkout.

The video, which asks the question "Who needs a Coinstar machine when you have self-checkout?" shows a guy ringing up a soda, dumping his coins in the machine then canceling the purchase, only to have his money returned as bills.