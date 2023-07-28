Woman Allegedly Used Family Member's Name To Pose As Doctor In Clinic

A New Jersey woman is accused of posing as a doctor at a clinic in Toms River for over a year. Authorities said that 62-year-old Maria Macburnie used the name of a family member with an active medical license to get a job at Shore Medical Associates in March 2022.

During her time at the clinic, Macburnie went by the name Dr. Fe Almazon-Condit and saw numerous patients. She prescribed them medication, including controlled and dangerous substances, and submitted insurance claims and bills for service.

Authorities did not say if Dr. Almazon-Condit knew that Macburnie was using her name to practice medicine.

Macburnie was taken into custody and booked into Ocean County Jail on charges of practicing medicine by an unlicensed person, forgery, health care claims fraud, and distribution of a controlled, dangerous substance.

Officials said that the investigation remains ongoing and asked anybody who was a patient of Macburnie to contact the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office.

When a reporter for WABC contacted Shore Medical Associates, they received an automated message saying that the office was permanently closed.