Woman Allegedly Used Family Member's Name To Pose As Doctor In Clinic

By Bill Galluccio

July 28, 2023

Maria Macburnie, 62
Photo: Ocean County Jail

A New Jersey woman is accused of posing as a doctor at a clinic in Toms River for over a year. Authorities said that 62-year-old Maria Macburnie used the name of a family member with an active medical license to get a job at Shore Medical Associates in March 2022.

During her time at the clinic, Macburnie went by the name Dr. Fe Almazon-Condit and saw numerous patients. She prescribed them medication, including controlled and dangerous substances, and submitted insurance claims and bills for service.

Authorities did not say if Dr. Almazon-Condit knew that Macburnie was using her name to practice medicine.

Macburnie was taken into custody and booked into Ocean County Jail on charges of practicing medicine by an unlicensed person, forgery, health care claims fraud, and distribution of a controlled, dangerous substance.

Officials said that the investigation remains ongoing and asked anybody who was a patient of Macburnie to contact the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office.

When a reporter for WABC contacted Shore Medical Associates, they received an automated message saying that the office was permanently closed.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.