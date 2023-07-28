Yo Gotti Recruits Angela Simmons To Co-Star In His 'No Fake Love' Visuals
By Tony M. Centeno
July 28, 2023
Yo Gotti proves there's no fake love in his tight-knit circle.
On Thursday, July 27, the CMG boss delivered his new single "No Fake Love" off his upcoming project. In the accompanying video, Gotti stunts in a Rolls Royce Phantom while he's posted up in his hometown in Memphis. At one point, fans can see his girlfriend Angela Simmons in the whip with Gotti. She helps him conceal a gun in her Chanel purse as he raps about his winning streak in love and life overall.
"In a Phantom with a hammer tucked/Now I'm with Angela," Gotti raps. "I ain't lost a crush since high school/I'm 'Mr. Follow Up'"
In his second verse, Gotti shouts out several heavy hitters from his CMG camp like GloRilla, who was nominated for a Grammy following her breakthrough year, and 42 Dugg, who's been locked up for the past year or so change due to his ongoing legal issues. The song stems from Gotti's forthcoming mixtape with DJ Drama I Showed U So. Prior to the song's release, the Memphis native announced his plans to drop the sequel to his 2006 mixtape I Told You So.
"Hanging Out Da Phantom In A Foreign Country 🇬🇧 Wit My N***as Wit Me & Da Girl I Always Wanted - Still Ain’t Did My Net Worth But I Gotta Be Up 9 Figures I Manifested This Sh!T 'I SHOWED U SO' GANGSTA GRILLZ Me & @DJDRAMA 8/4," Gotti wrote in his caption.
Watch Yo Gotti's new video for "No Fake Love" below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE