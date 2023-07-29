Florida Woman Allegedly Bit Another Woman's Ear Off In Fight Over Vape Pens

By Bill Galluccio

July 29, 2023

Macy Regan, 23, Dixie Stiles, 18
Photo: Bay County Sheriff's Office

Two Florida women were arrested following a vicious fight during an unsupervised house party with minors in Callaway. The Bay County Sheriff's Office said that several men at that party got into a fight, causing 23-year-old Macy Regan to leave.

As she returned to her home, which was next door to the party, she was chased by 18-year-old Dixie Stiles, who accused her of stealing vape pens and alcohol from the party.

Regan responded by allegedly pulling out a handgun, but Stiles pushed it away, and the two started to fight. During the brawl, Regan reportedly bit off a portion of Stiles' ear, which could not be reattached.

Officials said that both women suffered bruised and lacerations in the fight and were taken into custody.

Stiles was charged with battery, while Regan was charged with felony battery causing bodily harm.

Officials said that an investigation into the fight and the party remains ongoing.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.