Florida Woman Allegedly Bit Another Woman's Ear Off In Fight Over Vape Pens

Two Florida women were arrested following a vicious fight during an unsupervised house party with minors in Callaway. The Bay County Sheriff's Office said that several men at that party got into a fight, causing 23-year-old Macy Regan to leave.

As she returned to her home, which was next door to the party, she was chased by 18-year-old Dixie Stiles, who accused her of stealing vape pens and alcohol from the party.

Regan responded by allegedly pulling out a handgun, but Stiles pushed it away, and the two started to fight. During the brawl, Regan reportedly bit off a portion of Stiles' ear, which could not be reattached.

Officials said that both women suffered bruised and lacerations in the fight and were taken into custody.

Stiles was charged with battery, while Regan was charged with felony battery causing bodily harm.

Officials said that an investigation into the fight and the party remains ongoing.