It's been over 25 years since Trick Daddy dropped his debut LP.



On July 29, 1997, the gritty MC straight outta Liberty City in Miami delivered his first studio album Based on a True Story via Slip-N-Slide/Atlantic Records. The album dropped with 17 tracks in total with collaborations with J.T. Money, Buddy Roe, Jamal and Verb. It was the only album he released under his original stage name "Trick Daddy Dollars." It arrived just a year after he made his official debut on Uncle Luke's "Scarred" from the 2 Live Crew rapper's self-titled fifth studio album