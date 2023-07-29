July 29 In Hip Hop History: Trick Daddy Drops His Debut Album
By Tony M. Centeno
July 29, 2023
It's been over 25 years since Trick Daddy dropped his debut LP.
On July 29, 1997, the gritty MC straight outta Liberty City in Miami delivered his first studio album Based on a True Story via Slip-N-Slide/Atlantic Records. The album dropped with 17 tracks in total with collaborations with J.T. Money, Buddy Roe, Jamal and Verb. It was the only album he released under his original stage name "Trick Daddy Dollars." It arrived just a year after he made his official debut on Uncle Luke's "Scarred" from the 2 Live Crew rapper's self-titled fifth studio album
Trick's first album was executively produced by Slip-N-Slide founder Ted Lucas and features production from beatmakers like Alvin Clark, Darren "DJ Spin" Rudnick, Devastator X, Mike "Fresh" McCray, Righteous Funk Boogie and Trak & Tek. The album quickly became a hit in the South. It helped lay the foundation for Trick's career, which would skyrocket the following year with the release of his sophomore LP www.thug.com.
Over the years, the Miami legend cranked out numerous hits and sold plenty of records. As a way to celebrate his legacy, Trick Daddy hosted several 25th anniversary concerts in various major cities beginning with his hometown. His first show in 2022 had appearances from numerous Dade County spittas like Ice Billion Berg, Piccalo, Busta Free, Brisco, Billy Blue, Mike Smiff and more. Other shows in Tampa, Jacksonville and Charlotte, N.C. featured performances from Trina, CeeLo Green, Goodie Mob, Petey Pablo, Ball Greezy and various legends.
Relive Trick Daddy's first album now.