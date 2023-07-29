Lisa Marie Presley's $4.6 Million Home Up For Sale

Lisa Marie Presley's home that she lived in up until her death is up for sale. According to TMZ, the Calabasas home has hit the market for $4,679,000. Lisa Marie moved into the house in 2020 as a renter but had planned to purchase it.

Her friend and realtor, Robb Friedman, reportedly significantly renovated the house following her death in January. According to TMZ, the house is just under 7,500 square feet with 6 bedrooms and 7 baths and also includes extravagant amenities like a home theater, a wine cellar, a pool, and canyon views.

The only child of Elvis Presley, sadly passed away at the age of 54 on January 12th after she was found unresponsive at the Calabasas home. Earlier this month, her official cause of death was revealed as sequelae of small bowel obstruction, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner.

In other news, Lisa Marie's daughter Riley Keough recently became the sole trustee of her late mother's estate after a tense legal battle with her grandmother Priscilla Presley. According to court documents obtained by People, the actress will give her grandmother a $1 million lump-sum payment as part of a previous settlement they reached. She'll also give Presley another $400,000 for legal fees and costs. Shortly after Lisa Marie passed away in January at the age of 54, Riley and Priscilla became tangled in a heated legal battle after the latter contested her late daughter's will. She claimed that the new amendment, which removed her as a trustee, had issues when it came to the "authenticity and validity" of Lisa Marie's signature.