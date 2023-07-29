Mandy Moore Reveals Her Son Has Rare Skin Condition

Mandy Moore has revealed that her two-year-old son Gus has developed a rare skin condition that lasts at least 10 days. On Friday, July 28th, the This Is Us star took to her Instagram Story to share photos of a large rash that spread on her son's body.

“This sweet boy woke up with a crazy rash on Saturday am. We thought maybe an eczema flare? Poison oak? Allergy,” she wrote alongside the photo. “We tried to deduce what it could be and did anything to help him find relief from the itch. Went to urgent care. Pediatrician. Dermatologist. pediatric dermatologist. All the while, he smiles and carries on with his day like the rockstar he is.”

According to the National Institutes of Health, "Gianotti Crosti syndrome (GCS) is a rare childhood skin condition characterized by a papular rash with blisters on the skin of the legs, buttocks, and arms. Skin lesions typically last at least 10 days and often last for several weeks."