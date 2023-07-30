Dad 'Urged To Rethink' Naming Daughter After This Heavy Metal Artist

One soon-to-be-father is rethinking what he previously considered to be a great name for his future child. According to Mirror, the man and his wife were on the brink of naming their daughter after Black Sabbath co-founder Tony lommi until the internet urged them to think otherwise.

The heavy metal fan asked Reddit users if naming his future daughter "lommi" was a creative thought, or if he was setting the child up for "a lifetime of pain" and mispronunciation.

"My wife and I are metalheads and expecting a girl soon. We love the name Iommi for a girl, but I worry that it is a [bad name] because it's so close to Naomi and people will likely mispronounce it. I need to know if I'm signing my child up for a lifetime of pain. We both have normal very boring names so I have no idea if this is too 'out there'. Give me the truth, I can handle it (I'd rather cry than make my daughter cry about it)."

A few commenters did not hold back stating: "Dude, don't do it. Your daughter will spend the rest of her life having to spell it, pronounce it and explain it to everyone," and, "If you have to ask ... yes, yes it is [a bad name]."