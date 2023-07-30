Here's Everything Coming To Netflix In August 2023
By Logan DeLoye
July 31, 2023
August is just around the corner, and Netflix plans to add a handful of new titles to their growing database of movies and series! Cult classic Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and 2000's standout Friends with Benefits are a few of many titles making their way to the streaming service this coming month. Netflix will be adding a handful of their own series' this month including (but not limited to) My Happy Marriage, and King the Land, with new episodes to be featured weekly.
The Fast and the Furious Movie Collection including The Fast and the Furious (2001), 2 Fast 2 Furious (2003), The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006), Fast & Furious (2009), and Fast Five (2011) will also be a welcomed addition to the streaming service this month. Fans waiting patiently for a second season of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On will get to enjoy its arrival towards the end of August!
Popular titles like Dunkirk, Les Misérables, Mean Girls, Paranormal Activity, and Sleepless in Seattle will slowly be removed throughout the month. (See: Here's Everything Leaving Netflix In August 2023.)
Here's everything coming to Netflix in August 2023:
August 1
- Bee Movie (2007)
- Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 (2013)
- Coming to America (1988)
- Cut the Rope Daily (Android and iOS)
- Despicable Me (2010)
- Despicable Me 2 (2013)
- Eat Pray Love (2010)
- Fast and the Furious Movie Collection:
- The Fast and the Furious (2001)
- 2 Fast 2 Furious (2003)
- The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006)
- Fast & Furious (2009)
- Fast Five (2011)
- Fatale (2020)
- Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986)
- Fisk (Season 1)
- Friends with Benefits (2011)
- It’s Complicated (2009)
- Just Go With It (2011)
- Lost in Translation (2003)
- Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012)
- No Strings Attached (2011)
- Non-Stop (2014)
- Pawn Stars (Season 14)
- Poms (2019)
- Terminator: Genisys (2015)
- The Furnace (2022)
- The Jerk (1979)
- The River Wild (2023)
- The Wife (2017)
- Tiger 24 (2022)
- Trauma Center (2019)
- Ugly Betty (Seasons 1-4)
- Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child (2023)
August 2
- Choona (Season 1)
- Mark Cavendish: Never Enough (2023)
- Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food (2023)
- Soulcatcher (2023)
August 3
- Head to Head (2022)
- Heartstopper (Season 2)
- The Last Hours of Mario Biondo (Limited Series)
- The Lincoln Lawyer (Season 2 – Part 2)
- Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead (2023)
August 4
- Fatal Seduction (Volume 2)
- The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge (Season 1)
- The Hunt for Veerappan (Limited Series)
August 7
- Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 8)
August 8
- Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop (Limited Series)
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2 (2023)
- Untold: Johnny Football (2023)
- WrestleQuest (Android and iOS)
- Zombieverse (Season 1)
August 10
- Jagun Jagun (2023)
- Marry My Dead Body (2023)
- Mech Cadets (Season 1)
- Painkiller (Limited Series)
August 11
- Down for Love (Season 1)
- Heart of Stone (2023)
- Saving Our Marriage (Seasons)
August 14
- Paddington (2014)
- The Wiggles: Ready, Steady, Wiggle (Season 4)
August 15
- Ancient Aliens (Season 15)
- Ballers (Multiple Seasons – Seasons 1-5)
- Eye of the Storm (Season 1)
- Jared Freid: 37 and Single (2023)
- Untold: Hall of Shame (2023)
August 16
- At Home with the Furys (Season 1)
- Depp v. Heard (Limited Series)
- The Chosen One (Season 1)
- OMG! Oh My Girl (2022)
August 17
- My Dad the Bounty Hunter (Season 2)
- The Upshaws (Part 3)
August 18
- 10 Days of a Bad Man (2023)
- Carancho (2010)
- Crane World
- Elefante Blanco / White Elephant (2012)
- Guns & Gulaabs (Season 1)
- Love, Sex and Candles (2023)
- Mask Girl (Season 1)
- The Monkey King (2023)
August 22
- All The Queens Men (2019)
- Lighthouse (Season 1)
- Sommore: “A Queen With No Spades” (2018)
- Untold: Swamp Kings (Limited Series)
August 23
- Destined with You (Season 1)
- Squared Love Everlasting (2023)
- The Big Short (2015)
- The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (Season 2)
August 24
- Baki Hanma (Season 2 – Part 2)
- Ragnarok (Season 3)
- Who Is Erin Carter? (Limited Series)
August 25
- Killer Book Club (2023)
- You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah (2023)
August 28
- Princess Power (Season 2)
August 30
- Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zone (2023)
- Miss Adrenaline: A Tale of Twins (Season 1)
August 31
- Choose Love (2023)
- Karate Sheep (Season 2)
- One Piece (Season 1)
Source: What's On Netflix