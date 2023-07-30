August is just around the corner, and Netflix plans to add a handful of new titles to their growing database of movies and series! Cult classic Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and 2000's standout Friends with Benefits are a few of many titles making their way to the streaming service this coming month. Netflix will be adding a handful of their own series' this month including (but not limited to) My Happy Marriage, and King the Land, with new episodes to be featured weekly.

The Fast and the Furious Movie Collection including The Fast and the Furious (2001), 2 Fast 2 Furious (2003), The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006), Fast & Furious (2009), and Fast Five (2011) will also be a welcomed addition to the streaming service this month. Fans waiting patiently for a second season of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On will get to enjoy its arrival towards the end of August!

Popular titles like Dunkirk, Les Misérables, Mean Girls, Paranormal Activity, and Sleepless in Seattle will slowly be removed throughout the month. (See: Here's Everything Leaving Netflix In August 2023.)

Here's everything coming to Netflix in August 2023:

August 1