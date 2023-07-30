Teen Found After 4 Years Yelled She'd 'Go Back' At Man Days Prior: Report

Alicia Navarro, the Arizona teenager who was finally located in Montana last week after initially going missing in 2019, reportedly threatened to "go back" during an argument with a man she was living with prior making contact with police, neighbors told the New York Post.

“I was here the other day and I heard them yelling. She did say, ‘I will go back.’ But that’s all I heard,” said Garrett Smith, 22, who lives in the apartment complex in Havre, Montana.

Last Wednesday (July 26), Navarro, who left her Glendale home on September 15, 2019, at the age of 14, was reported to have gone to the Havre Police Department one day after the alleged argument to get herself off of the missing person's list in order to get a driver's license and begin living a "normal life," according to the Glendale Police Department. Police said Navarro, who was described as having "high-functioning autism," willfully left her home in 2019.

Smith told the Post that Navarro and an unidentified man in his 20s had moved into the apartment complex about a year ago where he believes she still lives, despite making contact with police.

“She was asking for directions. She looked scared,” Smith said, adding that it seemed Navarro wasn't familiar with the area. “She said she was walking with her uncle and got lost and she’s looking for 6th Street,” Smith said. “I later found out that she was referring to him as her uncle.”

No one has been charged in relation to Navarro's disappearance as of Sunday (July 30). Navarro was alone when spoke to police and was reported to have "basically" requested to be taken "off a missing juvenile list."

"She showed up to a police department. She identified herself as Alicia Navarro. She basically asked for help to clear her off of a missing juvenile list," said Jose Santiago, a spokesman for the Glendale Police Department, during a news conference via NBC News.

"She is not in any kind of trouble," he added. "She is not facing any kind of charges."

Navarro was said to finally be reunited with her mother, who continued searching for her since her disappearance, in what Waite said was "emotionally overwhelming" for both of them, but didn't specify on how they reunited.

"I can say, for everyone involved, including the detectives, it was extremely overwhelming," Waite said via NBC News.