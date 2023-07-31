3 Dead After Plane Crashes Into Airport Hangar While Taking Off

Three people were killed when a single-engine plane crashed into a hangar during takeoff. The Beechcraft P35 was taking off from Cable Airport in Upland, California, on Sunday (July 30), at 6:30 a.m. when it slammed into the hangar and burst into flames.

Officials did not say where the plane was heading.

The San Bernardino County Fire Protection District responded to the crash and extinguished the flames. Inside the plane, they found the deceased bodies of the pilot and two passengers. Their identities were not released.

Officials said that nobody else was injured in the crash.

The Upland Police Department said the hangar sustained moderate damage due to the crash and subsequent fire. According to the San Bernardino Sun, three helicopters for the Ontario Police Department were being housed in the hangar.

The helicopters were not damaged in the fire, and officials expect them to be back in service once the hangar has been repaired.

The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation with help from the Federal Aviation Administration. So far, investigators have not determined why the plane failed to take off.