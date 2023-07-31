Acclaimed Restaurant Serves Washington's Best Greek Food

There are all sorts of cultural cuisines that get Americans excited, from Chinese food and Italian dishes to Mexican eats. If you're looking for something a little different, Greek restaurants are available to serve up gyros, moussaka, baklava, and other delights from the Mediterranean.

For those wanting to satisfy their Greek food cravings, LoveFood revealed every state's best Greek restaurant. Writers scoured reviews, accolades, and other metrics to determine their picks, which range from "snug taverns to retro diners."

According to the website, Omega Ouzeri is Washington's top Greek restaurant! Here's why it's getting the spotlight:

"It's as much about drinks as it is about food at this bright restaurant in Seattle's Capitol Hill region. Tsipouro (a kind of Greek brandy), ouzo (an anise-flavored aperitif), and a selection of Greek wines are all on offer, and they're paired with treats such as oysters, veggie moussaka, and Mediterranean-style sea bass. Diners rave about the perfectly made tzatziki, too."