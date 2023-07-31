Award-Winning Restaurant Serves Florida's Best Greek Food

There are all sorts of cultural cuisines that get Americans excited, from Chinese food and Italian dishes to Mexican eats. If you're looking for something a little different, Greek restaurants are available to serve up gyros, moussaka, baklava, and other delights from the Mediterranean.

For those wanting to satisfy their Greek food cravings, LoveFood revealed every state's best Greek restaurant. Writers scoured reviews, accolades, and other metrics to determine their picks, which range from "snug taverns to retro diners."

According to the website, Mandolin Aegean Bistro is Florida's top Greek restaurant! Here's why it's getting the spotlight:

"The popping blue-and-white tones of this Miami bistro will have you dreaming of the Santorini skyline – which is deliberate, of course, since Mandolin specializes in Aegean cuisine. From seasonal seafood dishes to mezze, there are plenty of tasty dishes to try. Customer favorites include the crowd-pleasing grilled octopus, the lamb chops over orzo pilaf, and the manti dumplings (featuring beef, garlic yogurt, Aleppo pepper, and burnt butter). It's not cheap here, but with dishes as good as these, it's well worth it."