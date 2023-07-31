Billie Eilish Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute To Brother FINNEAS
By Rebekah Gonzalez
July 31, 2023
Billie Eilish showed some love to her older brother and collaborator Finneas O'Connell for his birthday this weekend! The producer turned 26 years old on Sunday, July 30th, and his little sis took to Instagram to share an adorable throwback photo. In the photo, a young Finneas looks lovingly at his newborn baby sister.
Eilish's accompanying caption was short but super sweet. "My best friend forever," she wrote. "Will never love anyone as much as I love you @finneas happy birthday you are the best thing I have." The brother-sister duo were most recently seen attending the LA premiere of Barbie. They also wrote a song for the summer blockbuster called "What Was I Made For?"
The song and music video dropped earlier this month and Eilish took to Instagram to share what the song and video meant to her. “this all seemed to happen in a time when i really needed it. i’m so so thankful for that," she wrote. "This video makes me cryyyyy.. it means so much to me and i hope it will mean just as much to you. don’t have much to say other than that, i think it will speak for itself.”
In his own separate post, Finneas added, "Making this song was one of my favorite writing experiences ever. All my love to Greta, Mark and everyone we worked with who brought this to life. I feel so grateful."
You can hear "What Was I Made For?" and songs from other A-list musicians in Barbie, now playing in theaters!