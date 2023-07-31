Cop Convicted After Leaving Handcuffed Woman In Car Struck By Train

A Colorado police officer was convicted on Friday (July 28) nearly a year after she placed a handcuffed woman inside a police car that was struck by a train. Fort Lupton police officer Jordan Steinke was found guilty of reckless endangerment and assault after 21-year-old Yareni Rio-Gonzalez was left seriously injured in the incident, ABC News reports.

Steinke was also facing a felony charge of attempted reckless manslaughter, but Weld County Judge Timothy Kerns found her not guilty after the court failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt the officer "knowingly intended to harm" the Rio-Gonzalez. Kerns did acknowledge Steinke disregarded the patrol vehicle being parked on the railroad tracks as he explained his verdict.

On September 16, 2022, Steinke and Platesville police officer Pablo Vazquez pulled over Rio-Gonzalez after she was accused of pointing a gun at another driver. Vazquez parked his patrol car on the railroad tracks near Highway 85 and Weld County Road 36, and Steinke put the handcuffed Rio-Gonzalez inside the vehicle.

Police dash cameras caught the horrific moment a Union-Pacific train plowed into the vehicle. According to Rio-Gonzalez's attorney, she suffered a fractured tibia, broken arm, nine broken ribs, and a fractured sternum.

Judge Kerns decided Steinke's fate after she waived her right to a jury trial. Her sentencing is scheduled for September 15.

Vasquez is facing several charges, including reckless endangerment, in the incident, as well. His case is ongoing.

As for Rio-Gonzalez, she entered a no-contest plea to misdemeanor menacing earlier this month for the road rage incident, according to reporters. She's also suing both the Fort Lupton and Platesville Police departments over the collision.