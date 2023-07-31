Cougar Attacks Eight-Year-Old Boy Camping With His Family

By Bill Galluccio

July 31, 2023

Cougar
Photo: Design Pics / Design Pics / Getty Images

Campers were evacuated from an area of Olympic National Park in Washington state after a cougar attacked an eight-year-old boy on Saturday (July 29).

The National Park Service said that the boy was camping with his family near Lakes Angeles when he was attacked by the cougar just after 6 p.m. The boy suffered minor injuries because his mother was able to scare the animal away. He was taken to the hospital and released after a brief evaluation.

Officials noted that cougar attacks are extremely rare, and park officials said they closed off sections of the park while they attempt to locate the wild animal.

“Due to the extreme nature of this incident, we are closing the Lake Angeles area and several trails in the vicinity,” said Olympic National Park Wildlife Biologist Tom Kay. “Out of an abundance of caution, the Lake Angeles Trail, Heather Park Trail, Switchback Trail, and the entire Klahhane Ridge Trail are closed until further notice.

Once the cougar is located, it with be euthanized so officials can conduct a necropsy to see if they can find any clues as to why the cougar attacked the boy.

