Daredevil Remi Lucidi Dies At 30 During Stunt

Daredevil Remi Lucidi, who built a following for his stunts under his social media moniker 'Remi Enigma,' died Thursday (July 27) at the age of 30 after falling from the 68th floor of a building in Hong Kong, the South China Morning Post reports (h/t TMZ Sports).

Lucidi was reported to have snuck up to the top floors of Tregunter Tower, a residential high-rise, when he apparently got stuck outside of the building with witnesses claiming he was tapping on a window and pleading for help. A maid spotted Lucidi outside the building and called police but he had already failed to his death prior to officers' arrival.

Police found Lucidi's camera at the scene which was reported to have contained images of himself doing extreme stunts. Local authorities are continuing to investigate the incident as of Monday (July 31).