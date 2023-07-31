Decades-Old Restaurant Serves Colorado's Best Greek Food

There are all sorts of cultural cuisines that get Americans excited, from Chinese food and Italian dishes to Mexican eats. If you're looking for something a little different, Greek restaurants are available to serve up gyros, moussaka, baklava, and other delights from the Mediterranean.

For those wanting to satisfy their Greek food cravings, LoveFood revealed every state's best Greek restaurant. Writers scoured reviews, accolades, and other metrics to determine their picks, which range from "snug taverns to retro diners."

According to the website, Chef Zorba's is Colorado's top Greek restaurant! Here's why it's getting the spotlight:

"You can't go wrong with a Greek-inspired diner, and Chef Zorba's has time on its side; the friendly joint in Congress Park has been running since the 1970s, and it serves American comfort food alongside tasty Greek specialties. Tuck into the gyro sandwich, which sees delicate slices of beef and lamb carved straight from the spit. The avgolemono soup, with lemon, chicken, and rice, comes highly recommended too."