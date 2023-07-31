'Doomsday Mom' Lori Vallow Daybell Sentenced For Killing Her Kids

A judge has sentenced Lori Vallow Daybell to life in prison without the possibility of parole for killing her two children. Vallow Daybell was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder for the 2019 deaths of her children, Joshua "J.J." Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16. She was also convicted of conspiring to kill her husband's first wife, Tamara Daybell, and her children.

Vallow Daybell spoke to the court and cited the Bible while claiming that her children were not murdered.

"Jesus Christ knows the truth of what happened here," she said before she was sentenced. "No one was murdered in this case. Accidental deaths happen. Suicides happen. Fatal side effects from medications happen."

She then went on to claim that her children and Tammy Daybell are happy in the "spirit world."

"I have had many communications with people now living in heaven," she said. "I know for a fact that my children are happy and busy in the spirit world. Because of my communication with my friend Tammy Daybell, I know she is also very happy and extremely busy."

When handing down the sentence, Judge Steven Boyce noted that Vallow Daybell had shown no signs of remorse for her actions.

Vallow Daybell's husband, Chad Daybell, is also awaiting trial for the deaths of Joshua, Tylee, and Tammy. If convicted, he faces the death penalty. A start date for the trial has not been set.