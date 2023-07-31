Driver Intentionally Ran Over Six Migrants In Parking Lot: Cops

By Bill Galluccio

July 31, 2023

Emergency Scene Ahead
Photo: chrispecoraro / E+ / Getty Images

Authorities in North Carolina are looking for a driver who ran over six migrants in a parking lot and then drove away on Sunday (July 30) afternoon. The Lincolnton Police Department said they received reports about a hit-and-run in the parking lot of a Walmart around 1:20 p.m. By the time they arrived, the driver had fled the scene.

The driver was described as an older white male who was driving an older model mid-size black SUV with a luggage rack on top. The department shared several photos of the SUV on Facebook.

Officials said that it "appears" the driver ran over the migrants intentionally but have not determined a motive for the attack.

The migrants were all transported to the hospital with various injuries. None of those injuries are life-threatening.

"If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Lincolnton Police Department at (704) 736-8900," the Department said.

Press Release On Sunday, July 30, 2023, at approximately 1:17PM, an Assault with a Vehicle occurred at Walmart located...

Posted by Lincolnton Police Department on Sunday, July 30, 2023
