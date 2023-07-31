Eminem, Andre 3000 & More Stars Attend Spence vs. Crawford Fight
By Tony M. Centeno
July 31, 2023
Eminem and Andre 3000 shocked the masses with their presence at the glorified boxing match between Errol Spence, Jr. and Terence Crawford.
On Saturday night, July 29, the face of Shady Records honored Crawford's wish and served as Crawford's hype man as he made his grand entrance to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Eminem surprised everyone as he emerged from the white smoke in the hallway to the tune of his 2002 hit "Lose Yourself." Once he appeared, Em introduced Crawford as the "next undisputed welterweight champion" before they made their way down to the ring.
“Las Vegas, make some noise for the next undisputed welterweight champion of the world, Terence ‘Bud’ f**king Crawford,” Eminem yelled into the mic as the crowd roared with cheers.
Eminem attended the fight with Paul Rosenberg, Denaun Porter and Royce Da 5'9". At one point while he was by the ring, he ran into Lil Wayne and dapped him up after he walked with Crawford. Spence actually made his grand entrance before Crawford. He had rapper BigXthaPlug walk out with him.
“I throw a rock in a haystack and he replied," Crawford told Rolling Stone. "I told him to pull up, and he said, ‘I’m there. You’re one of my favorite fighters.' That showed a lot of support for me, and that showed what level I’m at in the boxing world.”
The big fight also drew out other major rap artists like Andre 3000. The OutKast rapper came out to enjoy the match live but also drew plenty of attention from other MC's like Chance The Rapper and Vic Mensa, who got a chance to meet him while they were there.
Chance The Rapper with Terrance Crawford, Andre 3000 & Vic Mensa after the fight 🥊 pic.twitter.com/pJ4xuVnWIY— Wave Check🌊 (@thewavecheckk) July 30, 2023
Crawford and Spence lasted for nine rounds before Crawford won the match by TKO. He really did become the undisputed welterweight champion just like Eminem said he would.