Eminem, Andre 3000 & More Stars Attend Spence vs. Crawford Fight

“I throw a rock in a haystack and he replied," Crawford told Rolling Stone. "I told him to pull up, and he said, ‘I’m there. You’re one of my favorite fighters.' That showed a lot of support for me, and that showed what level I’m at in the boxing world.”



The big fight also drew out other major rap artists like Andre 3000. The OutKast rapper came out to enjoy the match live but also drew plenty of attention from other MC's like Chance The Rapper and Vic Mensa, who got a chance to meet him while they were there.