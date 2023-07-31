Something is in the air in Arizona.

Five Arizona cities have placed on Stacker’s list of U.S. cities with the dirtiest air.

Air quality was determined then ranked “according to the amount of course particulate matter in the air in metropolitan areas” on average. Factors including industries present and climate conditions were also taken into consideration.

Claiming first place as the location with the dirtiest air in the country is Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, Arizona.

Here is what the data report highlighted:

“- Average coarse particulate matter (PM10): 76 μg/m^3

- PM10 2nd Max 24-hr: 225 μg/m^3 (50.0% above EPA standards)

- Average fine particulate matter (PM2.5): 13.2 μg/m^3 (10.0% above EPA standards)

Huge contributors to the poor air in Phoenix include emissions from cars and chemical solvent waste from small industrial businesses. A 2018 report by the Environment Arizona Research & Policy Center found that in 2016, the Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale area had 110 days of ‘degraded’ air quality.”

Tucson placed not too far away from Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale at number three.

“- Average coarse particulate matter (PM10): 52 μg/m^3

- PM10 2nd Max 24-hr: 249 μg/m^3 (66.0% above EPA standards)

- Average fine particulate matter (PM2.5): 6.6 μg/m^3 (45.0% below EPA standards)

As Tuscon's industry and population grew industrialized and the population increased, emissions from power plants and tailpipes rose. In recent years the city has experienced an unprecedented severity of ground-level ozone.”

At number 11 is Nogales. It was described as the following:

“- Average coarse particulate matter (PM10): 45 μg/m^3

- PM10 2nd Max 24-hr: 149 μg/m^3 (.7% below EPA standards)

- Average fine particulate matter (PM2.5): 10.9 μg/m^3 (9.2% below EPA standards)

Nearly all of the air pollution in Nogales, located on the Southern U.S. border, comes from Mexico, according to the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality. Nogales is situated downhill from Mexico, and as a result, this cross-border air pollution settles in the lowest topographical points.”

Yuma placed at 17 mainly due to the aftermath of wildfires.

“- Average coarse particulate matter (PM10): 40 μg/m^3

- PM10 2nd Max 24-hr: 199 μg/m^3 (32.7% above EPA standards)

- Average fine particulate matter (PM2.5): 9.3 μg/m^3 (22.5% below EPA standards)

Wildfire smoke has the most significant impact on Yuma's air quality. The University of Arizona also identifies vehicle emissions from Interstate 8, pollutants emitted from surrounding agricultural fields, and particulate matter stirred up at the Yuma Proving Ground also impact air quality.”

The last to represent Arizona, Sierra Vista-Douglas, took spot number 30 for reasons similar to why Yuma also made the cut.

“- Average coarse particulate matter (PM10): 32 μg/m^3

- PM10 2nd Max 24-hr: 132 μg/m^3 (12.0% below EPA standards)

- Average fine particulate matter (PM2.5): Not available

The Sierra Vista-Douglas region is prone to air pollution from wildfires and dust from prolonged drought conditions.”