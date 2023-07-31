Here's Everything Leaving Netflix In August 2023
By Logan DeLoye
July 31, 2023
August is just around the corner and with each new month comes the removal and addition of some of your favorite Netflix titles. Titles such as Julie & Julia, The Pursuit of Happyness, The Wedding Date, Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat, and Skyfall are just a few of many films set to be removed from the streaming services' database before the first of the month.
Popular titles like Dunkirk, Les Misérables, Mean Girls, Paranormal Activity, and Sleepless in Seattle will slowly be removed throughout August. Despite the loss of so many good films, a handful of new series and classic movies will also be added. (See: Here's Everything Coming To Netflix In August 2023.)
Here's everything leaving Netflix in August 2023:
August 1
- Being Napoleon (2018)
- Born on the Fourth of July (1989)
- Bountiful Blessings (2011)
- Conan the Destroyer (1984)
- Dawn of the Dead (2004)
- Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat (2003)
- Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax (2012)
- Enough (2002)
- Entangled (2014)
- Five Feet Apart (2019)
- Flight (2012)
- G.I. Joe: Retaliation (2013)
- Hardcore Henry (2015)
- Hotel Transylvania (2012)
- Hunter X Hunter (2011) (2014)
- I, Frankenstein (2014)
- Julie & Julia (2009)
- Killing Hasselhoff (2017)
- Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (Seasons 1-5)
- Moesha (2000)
- Nanny McPhee Returns (2010)
- Opening Night (2016)
- Over the Hedge (2006)
- Romance Doll (2020)
- Search WWW (Season 1)
- Shark Tale (2004)
- Skyfall (2012)
- Sleepless Society Nyctophobia (2019)
- Smokey and the Bandit (1977)
- Smokey and the Bandit II (1980)
- Sniper: Ghost Shooter (2016)
- Spanglish (2004)
- Stepmom (1998)
- Surviving Escobar – Alias JJ (Season 1) – Netflix Original Removal
- The Best Man Holiday (2013)
- The Croods (2013)
- The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)
- The In-Laws (2011)
- The Land Before Time (1988)
- The Last Stand (2013)
- The Lost Café (2018)
- The Ottoman Lieutenant (2017)
- The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)
- The Wedding Date (2005)
- Traffic (2000)
- Two Degrees of Murder (2017)
- Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys (2008)
- Underworld (2003)
- We’re the Millers (2013)
- Woman in Gold (2015)
- Zookeeper (2011)
August 4
- Chennai Express (2013)
- Honey Girls (2021)
- Ije: The Journey (2010)
August 5
- Nasha Natasha (2020)
- Tango Feroz (1993)
August 6
- Esperando la carroza (1985)
- Quam’s Money (2020)
- Slay (2021)
August 7
- Stars in the Sky: A Hunting Story (2018)
August 9
- Pretty Man (2018)
August 11
- The Crowned Clown (Wang-i doin nam-ja) (Season 1)
- Kongsuni and Friends (Seasons 1-2)
- The Lost Husband (2020)
August 12
- Brother Jekwu (2016)
- Dope (2015)
- Jim Gaffigan: Beyond the Pale (2005)
- Jim Gaffigan: King Baby (2009)
- Jim Gaffigan: Mr. Universe (2012)
- Jim Gaffigan: Obsessed (2014)
August 13
- Dunkirk (2017)
August 14
- Colin Quinn: Unconstitutional (2015)
- Knightfall (Seasons 1-2)
August 16
- Awara Paagal Deewana (2002)
- Bombay (1995)
- The Game (Seasons 1-3)
- Seventh Son (2014)
- Winx Club (Season 6 and Season 7)
August 17
- Bakugan: Evolutions (Season 1)
- Bhavesh Joshi Superhero (2018)
- Les Misérables (2012)
- O Kadhal Kanmani (2015)
August 19
- Undefeated (2011)
August 20
- Bleach (2018) – Netflix Original Removal
- Little Singham (2020)
- Little Singham – Black Shadow (2021)
- My Ex & Whys (2017)
- Santiago of the Seas (Season 1)
- The Breakup Playlist (2015)
August 21
- A Second Chance (2015)
- Beauty and the Bestie (2015)
- Bride For Rent (2014)
- Can’t Help Falling in Love (2017)
- Four Sisters and a Wedding (2013)
- It Takes a Man and a Woman (2013)
- The Mistress (2012)
- She’s Dating the Gangster (2014)
August 23
- Septembers of Shiraz (2016)
August 24
- The Creative Indians (Season 1)
August 25
- Take My Brother Away (Season 1) – Netflix Original Removal
August 26
- Jobs (2013)
- The Water Man (2021)
- A Knight’s Tale
- If Beale Street Could Talk
- InuYasha the Movie: Affections Touching Across Time
- InuYasha the Movie 2: The Castle Beyond the Looking Glass
- InuYasha the Movie 3: Swords of an Honorable Ruler
- InuYasha the Movie 4: Fire on the Mystic Island
- The Italian Job
- Mean Girls
- Moving Art (Seasons 1-3)
- Open Season
- Open Season 2
- Paranormal Activity
- The Ring
- Salt
- Scream (Seasons 1-3)
- She’s Gotta Have It
- Sister, Sister (Seasons 1-6)
- Sleepless in Seattle
Source: What's On Netflix