August is just around the corner and with each new month comes the removal and addition of some of your favorite Netflix titles. Titles such as Julie & Julia, The Pursuit of Happyness, The Wedding Date, Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat, and Skyfall are just a few of many films set to be removed from the streaming services' database before the first of the month.

Popular titles like Dunkirk, Les Misérables, Mean Girls, Paranormal Activity, and Sleepless in Seattle will slowly be removed throughout August. Despite the loss of so many good films, a handful of new series and classic movies will also be added. (See: Here's Everything Coming To Netflix In August 2023.)

Here's everything leaving Netflix in August 2023:

August 1