Here's The Unhealthiest City In Colorado

By Zuri Anderson

July 31, 2023

Scenic view of Historic Arkansas Riverwalk in Pueblo
Photo: Faina Gurevich / iStock / Getty Images

One of the key factors to a healthy lifestyle is where you live. Access to public parks, health care systems, infrastructure, and commuting to fitness centers can influence how active you can be. The cost of living can also become a factor if the economy is affecting the prices of healthy food options, medical costs, and other needs.

That's why 24/7 Tempo found the unhealthiest city in every state. The website explained how they determined their picks:

“To measure and rank the health of the population in cities in every state, 24/7 Tempo calculated an index using eight health measures such as potential life lost, smoking rate, and percentage reporting fair or poor health, using data from the 2023 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps program of the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. In all, 384 metro areas were considered to determine the least healthy one in every state.”

According to the study, Colorado's unhealthiest city is Pueblo! Located in Pueblo County, over 110,000 people call this place home. Pueblo has an overall B- rating on Niche.

Researchers also provided some data to back up this city's place on the list:

  • Adults in fair or poor health: 15.5% (state: 10.2%)
  • Adult smoking rate: 17.6% (state: 12.6%)
  • Adult obesity rate: 29.6% (state: 24.2%)
  • Median household income: $56,689 (state: $82,254)

Check out the full report on 24/7 Tempo's website.

