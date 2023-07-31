Kanye West's Twitter Account Reinstated By Elon Musk

“The company tells me that Kanye’s account has a gold check because it views “Ye” as Kanye West’s overall brand,” Ryan Mac of the New York Times posted over the weekend. “It’s unclear if he will run ads, but as a gold checkmark verified organization, he has the ability to do so.”



Kanye West was yanked off the social media website last year after he decided to post an image of swastika inside a Star of David. The post was made amid his two-month hate-filled campaign against the Jewish community and others on both Instagram and X. During that time, he lost vital partnerships with adidas, Balenciaga and other major corporations due to his anti-Semitic rants, which he continued on popular right-wing media outlets.



Elon Musk recently replaced Twitter's name and logo with his new X imprint, which officially went into effect last week. Ye has not yet made a post on the app since he was reinstated.