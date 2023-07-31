Kanye West's Twitter Account Reinstated By Elon Musk
By Tony M. Centeno
July 31, 2023
Kanye West is slowly making his way back to social media thanks to Elon Musk.
On Saturday, July 29, fans began to notice that Ye's handle on Musk's X platform (formerly known as Twitter) was quietly reinstated with a gold star. According to the Wall Street Journal, the controversial artist's page was revived with the condition that he will not use his account to spew hateful rhetoric the way he did last year. Ye also won't be able to monetize his content on the platform. He received the gold star, which is usually meant for businesses and non-profits, due to his company, "Ye."
The Kanye West account also now has a gold check mark.— Ryan Mac 🙃 (@RMac18) July 29, 2023
Twitter says its gold checks are for official business accounts. Accounts with gold checks can run ads and get increased distribution as part of the paid Twitter Blue program. pic.twitter.com/Ef4zi8Br55
“The company tells me that Kanye’s account has a gold check because it views “Ye” as Kanye West’s overall brand,” Ryan Mac of the New York Times posted over the weekend. “It’s unclear if he will run ads, but as a gold checkmark verified organization, he has the ability to do so.”
Kanye West was yanked off the social media website last year after he decided to post an image of swastika inside a Star of David. The post was made amid his two-month hate-filled campaign against the Jewish community and others on both Instagram and X. During that time, he lost vital partnerships with adidas, Balenciaga and other major corporations due to his anti-Semitic rants, which he continued on popular right-wing media outlets.
Elon Musk recently replaced Twitter's name and logo with his new X imprint, which officially went into effect last week. Ye has not yet made a post on the app since he was reinstated.