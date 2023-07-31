Nicki Minaj's Home Swatted Again After Police Respond To Fake Shooting

Nicki Minaj is just the latest celebrity to be affected by a false report of extreme crimes to police, which is also called "swatting." Over the years, artists and actors like Justin Bieber, Rihanna and Justin Timberlake have all been approached by police after they received fake reports of various serious crimes happening at their homes. Despite at the drama at her home, Minaj is more focused on wrapping up her upcoming album. She took to social media the same day the report about the swatting incident dropped and shared she's been hard at work on Pink Friday 2.



“Yesterday I worked on my current TOP 2 songs off [Pink Friday 2],” she wrote. “The eargasms that y’all are about to have. Ooohhhh chiiiii huntyyyyy don’t make dat serveeeee.”



Minaj previously announced her plans to release the project later this year. She recently revealed the album's new release date and confirmed it will be a sequel to her 2010 LP. Pink Friday 2 drops November 17.