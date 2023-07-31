Offset Opens Up About New Music, Infidelity Rumors, TakeOff's Death & More

So far, Offset released two singles that are expected to appear on the album including "54321" produced by Baby Keem and "Code" featuring Moneybagg Yo. He hasn't released any other solo records since then, but he has hopped on other songs with Metro Boomin, DJ Drama, Rema and Hit-Boy. While he hasn't collaborated with his Migos brethren Quavo on wax, they did reunite to honor the late TakeOff during a surprise performance at the BET Awards 2023. Offset discussed how they were able to pull off the performance within 16 hours before showtime, and how their brief reunion on stage helped "clear his soul."



The Father Of 4 rapper also explained the viral spat between him and his wife. Offset explained what was going through his mind when he posted and deleted a claim that she sleep with another man.



Watch the full interview below.

