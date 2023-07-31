Offset Opens Up About New Music, Infidelity Rumors, TakeOff's Death & More

By Tony M. Centeno

July 31, 2023

Offset
Photo: YouTube via Way Up With Angela Yee

Offset is opening up his upcoming album and clearing up all the misconceptions about his relationship with Cardi B.

On Monday, July 31, the Migos rapper appeared on Way Up with Angela Yee to talk about everything from his new song "JEALOUSY" featuring Bardi to his upcoming album. He didn't reveal the title, but he said it's "fire" and it took him a long time to make.

"I got a new album on the way, and it's fire too," Offset said. "I put a lot into it. It took me a long time to record it. I wanted to take my time with it."

So far, Offset released two singles that are expected to appear on the album including "54321" produced by Baby Keem and "Code" featuring Moneybagg Yo. He hasn't released any other solo records since then, but he has hopped on other songs with Metro Boomin, DJ Drama, Rema and Hit-Boy. While he hasn't collaborated with his Migos brethren Quavo on wax, they did reunite to honor the late TakeOff during a surprise performance at the BET Awards 2023. Offset discussed how they were able to pull off the performance within 16 hours before showtime, and how their brief reunion on stage helped "clear his soul."

The Father Of 4 rapper also explained the viral spat between him and his wife. Offset explained what was going through his mind when he posted and deleted a claim that she sleep with another man.

Watch the full interview below.

