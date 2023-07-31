Ray Lewis III's Official Cause Of Death Revealed

Ray Lewis III, the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis, is reported to have died from a lethal combination of drugs, including fentanyl, according to an autopsy report obtained by TMZ Sports.

Medical Examiner's documents said Lewis, 28, suffered a fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine intoxication and ruled his death as being accidental. The former football player was also reported to have had alcohol and alprazolam, commonly found in antidepressant drugs such as Xanax, in his system.

Police responded to an emergency call and found Lewis unresponsive as a friend attempted to give him CPR while another screamed for Narcan to be administrated. Lewis was reported to be found naked in a room between a bed and a wall, at which point officers administered Narcan in his right nostril, but there was no response, according to the police report.

Police also searched the room and found a blue pill suspected to be Alprazolam near Lewis' body, as well as a needle, small plastic bag and an empty beer can.

Lewis brother, Rahsaam, announced his death in an Instagram story post shared on June 15.