Ray Lewis III's Official Cause Of Death Revealed
By Jason Hall
July 31, 2023
Ray Lewis III, the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis, is reported to have died from a lethal combination of drugs, including fentanyl, according to an autopsy report obtained by TMZ Sports.
Medical Examiner's documents said Lewis, 28, suffered a fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine intoxication and ruled his death as being accidental. The former football player was also reported to have had alcohol and alprazolam, commonly found in antidepressant drugs such as Xanax, in his system.
Police responded to an emergency call and found Lewis unresponsive as a friend attempted to give him CPR while another screamed for Narcan to be administrated. Lewis was reported to be found naked in a room between a bed and a wall, at which point officers administered Narcan in his right nostril, but there was no response, according to the police report.
Police also searched the room and found a blue pill suspected to be Alprazolam near Lewis' body, as well as a needle, small plastic bag and an empty beer can.
Lewis brother, Rahsaam, announced his death in an Instagram story post shared on June 15.
Rahsaan Lewis wrote this note on his Instagram story saying RIP to his brother Ray III pic.twitter.com/o4eeToWVw9— Larry Brown Sports (@larrybrownsport) June 15, 2023
"Really can't believe I'm even typing this but RIP big brother," Rahsaan wrote, re-sharing a photo from his brother's account. "A true angel I pray (you're) at peace now because ik how much you was (really) hurtin ... I love you I love you I love you."
Lewis began his college career as a running back at his father's alma mater, the University of Miami (FL), before later transferring to Coastal Carolina and Division II Virginia Union, having played cornerback at both schools.
"Great young man and a better teammate," Virginia Union associate head coach Diego Ryland told TMZ Sports upon news of Lewis' death. "The entire Virginia Union University community is praying for the family as they deal with the loss of Ray."
Lewis recorded 1,898 rushing yards, 676 receiving yards and 24 total touchdowns during his senior season at Lake Mary Prep High School, signing with the Hurricanes as a three-star prospect as part of the 2013 national recruiting cycle, according to 247Sports.
Ray Lewis, 48, spent his entire NFL career with the Ravens, leading the franchise to its first Super Bowl in 2000 -- having also won his first of two NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards -- and again in 2012 during his final season before retirement. The Florida native is considered by many to be the greatest middle linebacker in NFL history and was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.