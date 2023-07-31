'Rising Star' US Cyclist Magnus White Dead At 17

American cyclist Magnus White, credited as a "rising star" within the sport, died Sunday (July 30) at the age of 17 after being struck by a vehicle while training in his hometown of Boulder, Colorado, USA Cycling announced on its website.

"It is with an extremely heavy heart that we share the news that 17-year-old Magnus White has passed away in a training accident," USA Cycling's Angelina Palermo wrote. "On Sunday, July 30th, we received the news that National Team athlete Magnus White was struck by a car on a bike ride in his home of Boulder, Colorado. White was focused on his final preparations before leaving for Glasgow, Scotland to compete in the Junior Men’s Mountain Bike Cross-Country World Championships on August 10, 2023."