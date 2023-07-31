'Rising Star' US Cyclist Magnus White Dead At 17
By Jason Hall
July 31, 2023
American cyclist Magnus White, credited as a "rising star" within the sport, died Sunday (July 30) at the age of 17 after being struck by a vehicle while training in his hometown of Boulder, Colorado, USA Cycling announced on its website.
"It is with an extremely heavy heart that we share the news that 17-year-old Magnus White has passed away in a training accident," USA Cycling's Angelina Palermo wrote. "On Sunday, July 30th, we received the news that National Team athlete Magnus White was struck by a car on a bike ride in his home of Boulder, Colorado. White was focused on his final preparations before leaving for Glasgow, Scotland to compete in the Junior Men’s Mountain Bike Cross-Country World Championships on August 10, 2023."
It is with an extremely heavy heart that we share the news that 17-year-old Magnus White has passed away in a training accident.— USA Cycling (@usacycling) July 30, 2023
Please read USA Cycling's statement in Memory of Magnus White: https://t.co/vZryL710K8 pic.twitter.com/q8CCkJnYdL
White competed for Boulder Junior Cycling at an early age and was a promising star in the off-road cycling scene, having won the 2021 Junior 17-18 Cyclocross National Championships before representing the USA Cycling national Team for a full season, which culminated with the 2022 UCI Cyclocross World Championship. The 17-year-old also represented the U.S. at the Cyclocross World Championships in January 2023 and had earned a spot on the Mountain Bike World Championship team for the event he was training for at the time of his death.
A GoFundMe page launched to help White's family pay for his funeral expenses has already raised more than $61,000 of its $65,000 goal as of Monday (July 31).