Selena Gomez Looks Stunning In New Bikini Photos
By Rebekah Gonzalez
July 31, 2023
Selena Gomez got the internet talking this weekend after she shared some photos and videos from a boat ride with friends. On Saturday, July 29th, the Only Murders in the Building star looked stunning in a matching pink bikini. After sharing a few thirst traps, Gomez also shared a video of herself singing along to "Calm Down," her 2022 collaboration with REMA, as her hair blew in the wind. According to Page Six, Gomez was hanging out with one of her BFFs Connar Franklin.
Gomez has been more active on social media this summer after taking some breaks due to the rumored feud between her and Hailey Bieber. However, the alleged beef seems to have been squashed after Gomez called out fans for sending hate to Bieber online.
Selena Gomez stuns in new photos. pic.twitter.com/EC2D11SNzA— Pop Base (@PopBase) July 29, 2023
Selena Gomez sings along to her verse on ‘Calm Down.’— Pop Base (@PopBase) July 29, 2023
pic.twitter.com/8R596fgj5E
After fans online called out Hailey and her friends for bullying Selena and resurfaced an old video of her shading Selena's BFF Taylor Swift, Hailey got some serious flack. So much so, that she reached out to Selena. "Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity," Selena told fans on Instagram in March. "This isn't what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying."
Gomez recently celebrated her 31st birthday, which landed on Saturday, July 22nd. The superstar rang in her birthday with a lavish party that included guests like Christina Aguilera and Paris Hilton. She even held a private screening of Barbie per People, which hit theaters the day before on Friday, July 21st. Gomez later took to Instagram to share a series of photos from her birthday party with the caption, "31." The photos showed the singer posing in a stunning red dress as well as photos of her with Paris Hilton, Karol G, and Sabrina Claudio.