Selena Gomez Looks Stunning In New Bikini Photos

Selena Gomez got the internet talking this weekend after she shared some photos and videos from a boat ride with friends. On Saturday, July 29th, the Only Murders in the Building star looked stunning in a matching pink bikini. After sharing a few thirst traps, Gomez also shared a video of herself singing along to "Calm Down," her 2022 collaboration with REMA, as her hair blew in the wind. According to Page Six, Gomez was hanging out with one of her BFFs Connar Franklin.

Gomez has been more active on social media this summer after taking some breaks due to the rumored feud between her and Hailey Bieber. However, the alleged beef seems to have been squashed after Gomez called out fans for sending hate to Bieber online.