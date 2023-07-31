You cannot go wrong with a deliciously sweet or savory pastry. Wether you prefer a baked good topped with fruit and sugar, or filled with meat and cheese, there is one bakery in each state that serves the best pastries around. Your senses are seized from the moment that you walk through the door. Your very first step into the establishment invites you into a world of sweet swirling notes of vanilla and sourdough surrounded by cases and cases full of tasty treats. From warm, flaky bread, to iced cakes, muffins, and cookies, this bakery truly has it all and its yours to enjoy!

According to a list compiled by Taste of Home, the best bakery in all of Illinois is Weber's Bakery located in Chicago. This bakery is known for its amazing coffee cake, doughnuts, and more!

Here's what Taste of Home had to say about the best bakery in Illinois:

"Whether it was for a birthday, christening, graduation or anniversary, just about everyone who’s grown up in Chicagoland had a cake from Weber’s at some point. The bakery has been a staple since it opened in 1930 and serves up irresistible kolacky, cake doughnuts, coffee cake, a banana split torte and much more."

For a continued list of the best bakeries across the country visit tasteofhome.com.