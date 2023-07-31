You cannot go wrong with a deliciously sweet or savory pastry. Wether you prefer a baked good topped with fruit and sugar, or filled with meat and cheese, there is one bakery in each state that serves the best pastries around. Your senses are seized from the moment that you walk through the door. Your very first step into the establishment invites you into a world of sweet swirling notes of vanilla and sourdough surrounded by cases and cases full of tasty treats. From warm, flaky bread, to iced cakes, muffins, and cookies, this bakery truly has it all and its yours to enjoy!

According to a list compiled by Taste of Home, the best bakery in all of Minnesota is Isles Bun & Coffee Shop located in Minneapolis. This bakery is known for its amazing Puppy Dog Tails!

Here's what Taste of Home had to say about the best bakery in Minnesota:

"You may find a line out the door, but trust us—it’s worth the wait! Isles Bun & Coffee has been part of this Uptown neighborhood for over 25 years, and it’s a favorite gathering spot for coffee and outrageously good pastry. The best-seller might be Puppy Dog Tails: sweet dough twisted with cinnamon and sugar, topped with a lemony frosting."

For a continued list of the best bakeries across the country visit tasteofhome.com.