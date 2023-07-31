You cannot go wrong with a deliciously sweet or savory pastry. Wether you prefer a baked good topped with fruit and sugar, or filled with meat and cheese, there is one bakery in each state that serves the best pastries around. Your senses are seized from the moment that you walk through the door. Your very first step into the establishment invites you into a world of sweet swirling notes of vanilla and sourdough surrounded by cases and cases full of tasty treats. From warm, flaky bread, to iced cakes, muffins, and cookies, this bakery truly has it all and its yours to enjoy!

According to a list compiled by Taste of Home, the best bakery in all of Nebraska is Rabbit Hole Bakery located in Lincoln. This bakery is known for its amazing Lemon Meringue Tarts among other sweet treats.

Here's what Taste of Home had to say about the best bakery in Nebraska:

"Perhaps the most whimsical place on the list is the Rabbit Hole Bakery. True to the name, the bakery is decked out Alice in Wonderland-style. It opened in 2016 and favorite bites there include Lemon Meringue Tarts and Chocolate Caramel Cheesecake. It’s great for special occasion cakes or to stop for tea and sweets. It might even inspire you to host your own fanciful tea party!"

For a continued list of the best bakeries across the country visit tasteofhome.com.